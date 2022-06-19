Adorable! Natasa Stankovic’s this video captures her favourite moments; WATCH

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

The actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

On the personal front, the actress is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya. She has time and again set major family goals for her fans and followers. She is quite active on social media and often shares adorable pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya and son Agastya. A day ago, she took to Instagram and dropped a video wherein she showcased the beautiful moments of her family members that she has captured. It sees some really lovey-dovey moments of Hardik Pandya and Agastya. In the caption, Natasa Stankovic wrote, “Beautiful memories created by my phone” Reacting to the video, the cricketer commented, “My baby” followed by a love emoji. Take a look below.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic is making a lot of noise with her fashion photoshoots. She has time and again set major fashion goals for her fans and followers. A fitness enthusiast and a mother of one, Natasa Stankovic’s style game is always on point. Recently, she was seen showcasing how to look stunning even in a simple outfit. The video sees her in a crop top and palazzo pants. Take a look below.

