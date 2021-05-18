Akshay Kumar rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for this flop movie

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is indeed one of the well to do actors of Bollywood. The actor is currently on a roll and has garnered his name in choosing some vise scripts.

Over the time Akshay Kumar has proved himself as the content driven actor. How can we forget his movies like toilet Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Housefull series, Padman and few others.

Having said that , actor Akshay Kumar had made a few mistakes of rejecting some blockbuster movies one of which is Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Actor Akshay Kumar was offered the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag but he reject the movie, to do movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara.

In one of the media interaction actor Akshay Kumar said, “Actually, I regret not doing that film. It was Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. I was offered that film but I opted for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. That’s the film I am very guilty of not doing it and not watching also.”

Released in the year 2013, movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, and was written by Prasoon Joshi. The movie also had Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pawan Malhotra, along with Farhan Akhtar who was the leading man of the movie.

