Audience Perspective! With 1920 Horrors of Heart getting a decent start, should Hindi filmmakers make more horror films?

Avika Gor starrer 1920 Horrors of Heart has hit the big screens this week. The movie has taken a decent start at the box office. So, we asked a few people whether Hindi filmmakers should make more horror movies, and here’s what they have to say…
1920 Horrors

MUMBAI: While in a year we get to watch many romantic films, action films, suspense-thrillers, and more, we don’t get to watch many horror films. Even though there was a time when filmmakers used to make horror movies, the number was quite less.

After the pandemic, we haven’t really seen a proper horror film. Most of them have been horror comedies. However, finally, this week, a proper horror movie titled 1920 Horrors of Heart has been released in theaters.

Despite mostly negative reviews, the Avika Gor starrer took a decent opening at the box office which clearly proves that the audience is looking forward to horror movies. So, we asked a few people whether Hindi filmmakers should make more horror films, and here’s what they have to say…

Snehal: Of course, I miss watching good horror movies in the theater like Bhoot, Haunted, and others. I haven’t watched the new 1920, but will surely watch it.

Ajay: I saw the new 1920 movie, and though it is not a great film, it is always a very different experience to watch a horror film in the theater. So, there should be more horror films for sure.

Zeeshan: Yes, there should be more horror films, but good horror films. The filmmakers should experiment with something new, we are done with the same old ghost walking on hands thing.

Bobby: I am missing horror movies. I want Vikram Bhatt to direct a horror film with Bipasha Basu in it.

Preity: Hindi films have nothing great to offer when it comes to horror movies; look at what Hollywood is doing. So, even if filmmakers are planning to make horror films in Hindi, they should try something new.

Do you think that Hindi filmmakers should make more horror films? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    


 

 


 

1920 1920 Horrors of Heart Avika Gor Krishna Bhatt BHOOT Vikram Bhatt Raaz Haunted Movie News TellyChakkar
