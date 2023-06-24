Must Read! Box office Update: Adipurush drops majorly on its second Friday, 1920 Horrors of the Heart surprises, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to be stable

Here’s how much Adipurush, 1920 Horrors of the Heart, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have collected at the box office.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 14:09
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: The box office is totally unpredictable nowadays. Movies that are expected to do well fail to make a mark at the box office, and movies with a kind of low buzz create magic at the ticket windows. So, today, let’s see how much Adipurush, 1920 Horrors of the Heart, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have collected at the box office.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush took a bumper opening at the box office. But, due to negative reviews and poor word of mouth, the film started showing a downfall at the box office, and during weekdays it crashed. On its second Friday, the movie collected Rs. 3.40 crore (all languages), taking the eight-day total to Rs. 263.30 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

The new release 1920 Horrors of the Heart had very minimal promotions, and the pre-release buzz was also not that great. However, looks like the audience was waiting for a horror movie to release in theatres. As per early estimates, the Avika Gor starrer has taken an opening of around Rs. 1.20-1.50 crore which is very good. The movie is expected to show growth at the box office.

Meanwhile, even in its fourth week, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film on its fourth Friday collected Rs. 1.35 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 73.89 crore. It’s a super hit!

Also Read: Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan 1920 Horrors of the Heart Avika Gor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/24/2023 - 14:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Double the Drama, Double the Excitement this Sunday on Shemaroo Umang: Watch the Maha Jodi episode of Kismat Ki Lakiron Se and Shravani!
MUMBAI :Get ready for a thrilling crossover event on Shemaroo Umang! This Sunday, June 25th, starting at 8 PM, brace...
Shocking! “Aa Gayi plastic Kapoor” netizens trolls Shanaya Kapoor on her latest public appearance
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention with her amazing pictures all over...
WOAH! Is a sequel to Jugjugg Jeeyo happening?
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani were seen together in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo which...
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma opens up on Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone, shares about her bond with co-star Ishaan Dhawan, reveals fans' reaction, says, ''Viewers have embraced me with open arms''
MUMBAI: Riya Sharma is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Words Of Wisdom! Sai teaches Savi to be fearless
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Shocking! “Aa Gayi plastic Kapoor” netizens trolls Shanaya Kapoor on her latest public appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
Shocking! “Aa Gayi plastic Kapoor” netizens trolls Shanaya Kapoor on her latest public appearance
Jugjugg Jeeyo
WOAH! Is a sequel to Jugjugg Jeeyo happening?
actress shares a very intriguing teaser
Interesting! Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to release on THIS date; actress shares a very intriguing teaser
Farhan Akhtar
What! Is this the reason Farhan Akhtar’s Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the back burner?
collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
What! Adipurush shows get canceled as the film manages to collect only about Rs 3 crores on Day 8
upcoming movies and their latest updates
Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates