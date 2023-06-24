Must Read! Box office Update: Adipurush drops majorly on its second Friday, 1920 Horrors of the Heart surprises, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to be stable

MUMBAI: The box office is totally unpredictable nowadays. Movies that are expected to do well fail to make a mark at the box office, and movies with a kind of low buzz create magic at the ticket windows. So, today, let’s see how much Adipurush, 1920 Horrors of the Heart, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have collected at the box office.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush took a bumper opening at the box office. But, due to negative reviews and poor word of mouth, the film started showing a downfall at the box office, and during weekdays it crashed. On its second Friday, the movie collected Rs. 3.40 crore (all languages), taking the eight-day total to Rs. 263.30 crore.

The new release 1920 Horrors of the Heart had very minimal promotions, and the pre-release buzz was also not that great. However, looks like the audience was waiting for a horror movie to release in theatres. As per early estimates, the Avika Gor starrer has taken an opening of around Rs. 1.20-1.50 crore which is very good. The movie is expected to show growth at the box office.

Meanwhile, even in its fourth week, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film on its fourth Friday collected Rs. 1.35 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 73.89 crore. It’s a super hit!

