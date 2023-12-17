AWE! Anushka Sharma reveals how she fell in LOVE with Virat Kohli; Says ‘I was very impressed by…’

Anushka has already disclosed this year what drew her attention to Virat even before they started dating. Anushka talked about her favorite thing about Virat at a red carpet section at the Indian Sports Honours 2023.
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI : In 2013, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first crossed paths while filming a shampoo commercial. After they clicked right away, the two began dating. However, the couple maintained a modest profile in their relationship. In 2017, after dating for a few years, they were married in a small ceremony in Italy.

Anushka has already disclosed this year what drew her attention to Virat even before they started dating. Anushka talked about her favorite thing about Virat at a red carpet section at the Indian Sports Honours 2023.

Regarding the likelihood of someone "forge important dates," Virat said, “My memory is a little better. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have got better at remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair.”

Anushka responded to this, “Some of the things that I was very impressed by, before we started dating was his memory. I was like, ‘Iski memory bahut achi hai. This will really help me (laughs).’”

Vamika Kohli, the daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, was born in January 2021. They are among Bollywood's most well-liked pairs. Regarding her career, Anushka's upcoming film is the sports biography Chakda Xpress. Prosit Roy, the director, based it on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her most recent appearance was in Qala in a special cameo.

There are several rumors that Anushka and Virat are expecting a second child. Several videos of Anushka wearing a baby bulge on her outings with Virat have surfaced on social media in the previous few months, despite the couple choosing not to comment on any claims around her second pregnancy.

