Aww! Sunny Deol spills the beans on his relationship with father Dharmendra, says “his heart goes out but he did not…”

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2 and is on a promotional spree for the same. He spoke about the bond he shares with his father Dharmendra.
MUMBAI:  Sunny Deol is the undisputed superstar of the Indian film industry who has several hits to his credit. From Ghayal to Gadar, he has come a long way to prove his star status and is carrying his father dharmendra’s legacy forward beautifully. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2 and is on a promotional spree for the same. He spoke about the bond he shares with his father Dharmendra.

Sunny told a news portal, “We share a father-son relationship which is very normal where the respect and fear of your father keeps you at bay. Some say make your father like your friend, but this doesn't make sense at all. A friend is a friend and that is friendship. A son and a father is son and father relationship. The loneliest man in a family is a father because his heart goes out but he did not let it go out. And this thing you will realise when you become a father.’

Sunny further stated, “He doesn't make us sit and gives us advice. It is a journey where you understand your father and he becomes your shadow as you are growing. When I was younger, I was an athlete but when I finished school I desired to become an actor, but I was really shy. Being an actor's son, it is very difficult. You are never weighed rightly.”

Speaking of his journey in showbiz Sunny shared, “I went to the UK and joined theatre. I joined for a year. After that, I came back. And obviously, it was not like I am the son of Dharamendra and I will only achieve success in my life. That’s all a father can do for you. It’s upon the son how much success he can achieve in his life. I was fortunate enough that people liked me and I was fortunate enough that I have directors who are making cinema (for me), and at that time my father and Amit Ji and many other actors were playing teenagers and youngsters and those love stories. At that time, cinema was different and I came with Betaab, Arjun, Dacait which was a completely different thing, but we believed in that cinema.”

