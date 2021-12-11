AWW! THESE LOVED-UP PICS OF ANUSHKA AND VIRAT WILL GIVE YOU THE FEELS!

MUMBAI: Cricket and Bollywood is a blockbuster combination. Speaking of blockbuster combinations, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary, and we can't help but swoon over this couple.

The couple, who recently became parents to their lovely girl Vamika, has always given us style goals. They were fiercely protective of their private life before getting married. Theirs was one of the most beautiful and viral wedding ceremonies. And ever since the actress and the cricketer got married, they often share PDA- and fun-filled photos of themselves.

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, let's have a look at some of their most mushy and gorgeous pictures together.

Virushka definitely is couple goals for life.

