AWW! THESE LOVED-UP PICS OF ANUSHKA AND VIRAT WILL GIVE YOU THE FEELS!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their 4th anniversary today.

Aayushi Hemnani's picture
By Aayushi Hemnani
11 Dec 2021 07:32 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Cricket and Bollywood is a blockbuster combination. Speaking of blockbuster combinations, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary, and we can't help but swoon over this couple.

The couple, who recently became parents to their lovely girl Vamika, has always given us style goals. They were fiercely protective of their private life before getting married. Theirs was one of the most beautiful and viral wedding ceremonies. And ever since the actress and the cricketer got married, they often share PDA- and fun-filled photos of themselves.

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, let's have a look at some of their most mushy and gorgeous pictures together.

image_86.png

image_87.png

image_88.png

image_89.png

image_90.png

image_91.png

Virushka definitely is couple goals for life.

