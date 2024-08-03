Baby John: Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ropes in a RISING STAR-Exclusive!

With the announcement of Varun Dhawan’s new movie, his fans surely got excited and sometime later when Varun Dhawan announced that he and his wife Natasha are expecting a child, the fans got even more excited.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Recently, we are getting to see a lot of movie announcements that are making us all curious and we can surely say the flow of content has been great.

A while ago we saw the announcement of Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The project was earlier titled VD18 and then got renamed to Baby John.

The movie was announced by Atlee, the director of Jawan. That’s right, Atlee will be involved in this project but this time he will take the producer’s seat.

After the announcement of the movie, we saw Varun Dhawan’s first look and it reminded us of Badlapur as this time once again it seems that he will be portraying a serious role.

While there is no confirmation yet, it is said that the movie will be a remake of Theri which starred Samantha and Thalaphy Vijay.

Amidst all the updates that we have received over time, we are here with another update from the movie.

As per Sources, Happy Ranajit is going to be a part of the movie. While there is not much revealed about the character it is said that he will be playing a pivotal character.

Happy Ranajit has earlier given some amazing performances in movies and OTT series like Omerta, Hostages, Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, Farzi, B.A. Paas and many more.

It’ll be interesting to watch Happy Ranajit once again in this upcoming movie which is set to be released on Christmas this year.

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

