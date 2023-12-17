Bachchan Family Dynamics: From Separate Arrivals to Rumors of Aishwarya Moving Out - What's Really Happening?

MUMBAI: Reports circulating in the media have raised eyebrows about the dynamics within the Bachchan family, hinting at tensions and strained relationships. Recent events, including Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arriving in different cars at an event, have fueled speculations about marital discord.

Fans observed the unusual separate arrivals of Abhishek and Aishwarya, with comments circulating on social media suggesting that there might be underlying issues within the family. One fan remarked, "Just saw the video and both Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived in different cars. Aish didn't even greet him. There is something going on between these two and their families."

Rumours about strained relations between Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan gained momentum when Jaya was reportedly not present at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, leading fans to believe that there might be tensions between the two. However, some defended the absence, suggesting Jaya might be in Delhi for parliamentary duties.

Amid divorce speculations, insiders claim that Aishwarya spends part of her time with her mother and the rest at the Bachchan residence but in a separate area. Reports also suggest that Shweta Bachchan has moved into Jalsa, exacerbating the issues between Aishwarya and her in-laws.

Despite the rumours, sources emphasize that there won't be a divorce, as the Bachchan family aims to avoid any scandal. The complexity of the family dynamics remains a topic of speculation and discussion among fans and media alike.

