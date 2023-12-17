Bachchan Family Dynamics: From Separate Arrivals to Rumors of Aishwarya Moving Out - What's Really Happening?

Recent events suggest tension in the Bachchan family, with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai arriving in different cars, sparking divorce rumors. Speculations also arise about strained relations between Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan, fueled by Jaya's absence at an event.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Reports circulating in the media have raised eyebrows about the dynamics within the Bachchan family, hinting at tensions and strained relationships. Recent events, including Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arriving in different cars at an event, have fueled speculations about marital discord.

Fans observed the unusual separate arrivals of Abhishek and Aishwarya, with comments circulating on social media suggesting that there might be underlying issues within the family. One fan remarked, "Just saw the video and both Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived in different cars. Aish didn't even greet him. There is something going on between these two and their families."

Also Read: What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved OUT of the Bachchan home amid separation rumors; Details inside!

Rumours about strained relations between Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan gained momentum when Jaya was reportedly not present at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, leading fans to believe that there might be tensions between the two. However, some defended the absence, suggesting Jaya might be in Delhi for parliamentary duties.

Amid divorce speculations, insiders claim that Aishwarya spends part of her time with her mother and the rest at the Bachchan residence but in a separate area. Reports also suggest that Shweta Bachchan has moved into Jalsa, exacerbating the issues between Aishwarya and her in-laws.

Despite the rumours, sources emphasize that there won't be a divorce, as the Bachchan family aims to avoid any scandal. The complexity of the family dynamics remains a topic of speculation and discussion among fans and media alike.

Also Read: Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest post fuels rumours about her spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai’s home?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: India Times

Bachchan family Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Divorce Rumors Separate Arrivals Family Dynamics Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’
MUMBAI : In the 2015 Hollywood blockbuster Furious 7, actor Ali Fazal made a cameo appearance. Fans in India greeted...
Bachchan Family Dynamics: From Separate Arrivals to Rumors of Aishwarya Moving Out - What's Really Happening?
MUMBAI: Reports circulating in the media have raised eyebrows about the dynamics within the Bachchan family, hinting at...
Surprising! Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Avoiding Recreation of Late Mother Sridevi's Iconic Dialogues: Here's Why
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor shares the emotional reason behind her decision not to recreate the iconic dialogues of her late...
What! SRK's Rebuke to Suhana Khan's Swimming Request Unveiled on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, along with Zoya Akhtar and 'The Archies' movie cast, made an appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati...
Surprising! Prateik Babbar made shocking revelations about losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar due to THIS reasons; Says ‘I was locked to play the role of Milkha…’
MUMBAI : Actor Prateik Babbar has witnessed closely the growth of the entertainment industry thanks to the...
What! Salman Khan’s staggering net worth of Rs 2000 Crore makes him the richest person in his family; Check out his family’s total wealth!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most renowned superstars. His commitment to his work is well-liked by all....
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal
Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ali Fazal
Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’
Janhvi
Surprising! Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Avoiding Recreation of Late Mother Sridevi's Iconic Dialogues: Here's Why
Prateik Babbar
Surprising! Prateik Babbar made shocking revelations about losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar due to THIS reasons; Says ‘I was locked to play the role of Milkha…’
Salman
What! Salman Khan’s staggering net worth of Rs 2000 Crore makes him the richest person in his family; Check out his family’s total wealth!
Prateik
Finally! Prateik Babbar reveals the reason behind divorce with Sanya Sagar; Says ‘It was rushed…’
Shah
Did You Know! Shah Rukh Khan's Strategic Move: Convinced Rakesh Roshan for King Uncle Role, Secured Three-Film Deal