'Bengal Tigress': Rekha lauds Rani's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rekha was in awe of actress Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The veteran star said that Rani has outdone herself in the role of the "eternal mother" and has depicted all the "faces of Durga Maa."
MUMBAI : Rekha was in awe of actress Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The veteran star said that Rani has outdone herself in the role of the "eternal mother" and has depicted all the "faces of Durga Maa."

She said: "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress', of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about!"

Rekha added: "This time around Rani has outdone herself in the role of the Eternal mother depicting all the faces of Durga Maa 'the ultimate Mother', an intense performance worth watching countless times! She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other!"

"I also want to congratulate the entire cast and crew, especially the Director, who were on point and beyond! A special mention of Jim Sarbh for his flawless and constrained performance! Extremely grateful and proud to witness this brave film which reinforces the fact that there is nothing more mightier than a 'mother's might'!"

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is slated to release in theatres on March 17.


SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 20:07

