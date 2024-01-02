Box office! Fighter sees a drop yet again, the movie fails draw attention, here are the collection

Movie Fighter is getting mixed reviews from he fans all over and the collection are dropping day by da, here are the collection made by the movie on its day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 15:00
movie_image: 
fighter

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter is indeed one of the subject of conversation, the movie which has been one of the biggest release of the year was released on 25th January and was getting mixed reviews from the fans all over and also from the critics, the movie that is directed by Bang Bang, War and Pathaan director has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar in lead. The movie is witnessing fall in collection by every passing day, well look at the collection made by the movie on day 7

Also read- Box office! Fighter crashes on Monday, here are the collections of the movie

The movie has collected around 6.5 crores on day 7 which was yesterday, indeed now this is the lowest of all ever since the movie was out, the movie has collected around 140 crores in total across languages at the Pan India level, and the total collection made by the movie at the global level is 229 crores. Indeed the collection of the movie is getting low by the passing days and we all are shocked to see the decline in the collection of the movie, well the movie had a great buzz and good budget but the movie is not the first choice for the fans and all the movie goears.

Well this is a very big question that why is the movie not able to pull the audience towards the cinema hall, what was lacking in the movie, also the question is is Hrithik Roshan not able to pull the audience at the cinema hall?. Well, we now look forward to seeing the lifetime collection of the movie and where it will end.

What are your views on this collection of the movie fighter and did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

 

FIGHTER MOVIE fighter collection box office Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Akshay Oberoi Sanjeeda Shaikh Talat Aziz Pradum Shukla Pradum Jaykar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Shreyas
Must Read! “My wife literally Snatched my life from God” Shreyas Talpade
Sidharth
Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “I was very nervous to dance after a long gap” Shahid Kapoor on getting back to dance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Jacqueline Fernandes
Shocking! Jacqueline Fernandes accused of tampering with evidence in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case; ED claims actress concealed facts
Riva Arora
Happy Birthday! Here’s how Riva Arora celebrated her special day with her special ones, check out the pics inside
Jackie
Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff! Check out the actor’s best Instagram moments