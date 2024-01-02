Box office! Fighter sees a drop yet again, the movie fails draw attention, here are the collection

MUMBAI : Movie Fighter is indeed one of the subject of conversation, the movie which has been one of the biggest release of the year was released on 25th January and was getting mixed reviews from the fans all over and also from the critics, the movie that is directed by Bang Bang, War and Pathaan director has Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, Pradum Jaykar in lead. The movie is witnessing fall in collection by every passing day, well look at the collection made by the movie on day 7

The movie has collected around 6.5 crores on day 7 which was yesterday, indeed now this is the lowest of all ever since the movie was out, the movie has collected around 140 crores in total across languages at the Pan India level, and the total collection made by the movie at the global level is 229 crores. Indeed the collection of the movie is getting low by the passing days and we all are shocked to see the decline in the collection of the movie, well the movie had a great buzz and good budget but the movie is not the first choice for the fans and all the movie goears.

Well this is a very big question that why is the movie not able to pull the audience towards the cinema hall, what was lacking in the movie, also the question is is Hrithik Roshan not able to pull the audience at the cinema hall?. Well, we now look forward to seeing the lifetime collection of the movie and where it will end.

