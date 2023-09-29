Box office! Fukrey 3 gets a decent start whereas The Vaccine War falls flat, here are the collection

have a look at the collections of the newly released movies, The VAccine War and Fukrey along with Gadar 2 and Jawan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Fukrey

MUMBAI: It was yet another Friday and few more releases at the box office, the fans are till today counting on the movie Jawan on its 23rd day, whereas movies like Fukrey 3 have surprised by its good numbers.

Talking about the collections of the movie Fukrey 3, it has collected around 8.80 crores at the box office, whereas the 2nd release The Vaccine War starring Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi falls flat. The War has collected 1.3 crores on its day1.

Talking about Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 it has surpassed the life time collection of movie Pathaan and the total collection made by the movie is 525 crores, on the other hand Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has surpassed the collection of Gadar 2 and becomes the highest grosser of 2023, the total collection of Jawan is 581 crores in all languages.

Other releases like The Great Indian Family and Sukhee have taken back seat because of the new release The Great Indian Family has collected 5.17 crores, whereas Sukhee has collected 1.84 crores.

Indeed, we are also surprised to see the number generated by Fukrey 3 and we look forward to where it will go, and the same is with Jawan. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

