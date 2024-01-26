Did You Know! The Actor Who Was Initially Offered Chak De India Was Not Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood sports dramas, Chak De India stands as a timeless masterpiece, directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Coach Kabir Khan is hailed as one of his best performances, it's intriguing to learn that Salman Khan was initially Aditya Chopra's first choice for the role.

During the promotion of his 2016 sports drama Sultan, Salman Khan candidly revealed the backstory, stating, "This was the first good sports film that came to me." However, he humorously added, "I left it because even Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of a few great films."

Elaborating on his decision, Salman explained that at the time of the offer, his cinematic image was anchored in commercial entertainers like Partner. The actor felt that his fans might expect him to wear a wig and play a character akin to his usual commercial roles, which would not have aligned with the serious and meaningful tone of Chak De India.

Salman Khan acknowledged the film's genre mismatch with his then-image, stating, "It was more serious kind of film, and I was doing more of a commercial kind of cinema, which I am still doing. I would never move out of the commercial cinema zone, but it is just that there would be a lot of meaningful cinema in the commercial zone."

The decision, though a divergence in their cinematic paths, ultimately led to Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the role and creating a memorable cinematic experience. Chak De India went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and continues to be celebrated as a cult classic.

The revelation adds an intriguing layer to the film's history, showcasing the dynamics of casting decisions and the unique trajectories of Bollywood stars.

Credit: DNA



