Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive news coming from Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive news from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Jyoti Verma will be seen in the movie titled Dange, yes you heard right, actress Jyoti Verma who was seen and loved in projects like Chidiya Ghar and web series Man's world, is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Dange which has Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt.

Also read –Exclusive! Bad Boy actor Namashi Chakraborty on his brother Mimoh Chakraborty, “I feel the industry was too harsh on him”

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.



What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar



ALSO READ –Woah! Has Kartik Aaryan replaced Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake? Here’s the TRUTH