Exclusive! Chidya Ghar actress Jyoti Verma roped in for movie Dange

Actress Jyoti Verma who was seen and loved in the shows Chidiya Ghar and Mens world
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive news coming from Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive news from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Jyoti Verma will be seen in the movie titled Dange, yes you heard right, actress Jyoti Verma who was seen and loved in projects like Chidiya Ghar and web series Man's world, is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Dange which has Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the movie.


What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

