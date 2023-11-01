Exclusive! “I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

During the trailer event of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, director Rajkumar Santoshi spoke in detail about the concept of the movie
MUMBAI :Rajkumar Santoshi has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful filmmaking contribution, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the movies coming from the side of the director and now he is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The trailer of the movie finally released and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie.

Rajkumar Santosh says that the idea and the concept of the movie is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse, over the time we have been understanding ideas and point of view of Mahatma Gandhi, but he believes as a human being even the other side should also be heard and that is the right of every human being.

Rajkumar Santoshi says that he is not taking any sides, he is not saying who is right and who is wrong, as a filmmaker he is presenting both sides and he would want the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong. Rajkumar Santoshi says that he does not want any big star in the movie, he wants to make a non star movie which has no big name because he wants to drive the attention of the audience on the basis of the content.

Rajkumar Santoshi also says that he is ready to face any sort of comments, positive or negative because as a filmmaker he has done his job of presenting both the ideas and the Clash of ideas, now it is on the hands of the audience to decide.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is already winning the hearts of the fans and setting the internet on Fire. Indeed we are going to see some clash of ideologies through this movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January 2023 facing the clash with the movie Pathaan which will release on 25th January.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:26

