Exclusive! “I had never experienced a family holiday during my childhood, but with this movie, I have lived my family vacation” Jamie Lever on her movie Yaatris

MUMBAI: Daughter of Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, who is an influencer turned actress, has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her content and some Bollywood appearances. We have seen and loved the actress in different movies. Now, she is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaatris.

During the trailer launch event of the movie Yaatris held in Mumbai today, attended by the entire cast, actress Jamie Lever spoke in detail about the bond she shares with the actors. Jamie Lever says that she had never gone for a vacation when she was young. Her father used to be busy at work many a times. So, they had never experienced of family holiday. But, with this movie, she has got an experience of a family holiday and shares a great bond everyone on the set.

The actress also says that it was very much difficult for her to do something that is completely different from her personality and image. The actress is known for her comic characters, but this role is not at all on the comedy side. It was the conviction of the director which made her say yes to the film.

