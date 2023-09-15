Exclusive! "I was always looking forward to a movie which I could watch with my daughters" - Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. She is not doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Chahatt Khanna is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yaatris.

During the trailer launch event of the movie Yaatris held in Mumbai today, attended by the entire cast, actress Chahatt Khanna spoke in detail about her choice to do the movie.

Chahatt Khanna says that she was really looking forward to do a movie which she could watch with her daughters. Now a days, there are content which are very dark and action oriented, which we can hardly watch with our families. But Yatris is one such movie which actually touched her heart and can watch with her entire family.

On the other hand, actor Anuraag Malhan, who is making his acting debut with the film, says that this is his second collaboration with the director Harish. Harish knew his pulse and is looking forward to some amazing projects with him in the upcoming days.

