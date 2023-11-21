Exclusive! "I was scared initially on how will I play this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" - Prasanna Bisht

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Prasanna Bisht spoke on her character Chhavi in the movie Farrey and also on her shooting experience.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 18:37
movie_image: 
Prasanna Bisht

MUMBAI : Actress Prasanna Bisht has been grabbing the attention with her contribution. The actress is currently is making into the headlines and the subject of conversations for her movie Farrey, that has Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta and Zeyn Shaw along with her.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actress Prasanna Bisht spoke on her character Chhavi in the movie Farrey and also on her shooting experience.

Prasanna Bisht on the movie and her character

Prasanna Bisht says that when she got the character, she was a bit scared because this character is completely different from what she is real life. This Chhavi has her own upbringing and family background which she didn't have in her childhood. She took time to understand the character and it was with the help of the director and her co-actors that she could pull this character off. 

Prasanna Bisht on her shooting experience

Prasanna Bisht adds that it was a fun shooting experience. They all had a great time and they were reminded every time that they are on a shoot. Well, she adds that it was Zeyn who was the mischievous of all. She also says that it was this beautiful bond on the set which was reflected very well on screen. 

Also read-Happy birthday! It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday and we can see the fans are showering the love and waiting for movie Dunki, here are the tweets

Prasanna Bisht on her takeaway from the movie and her shooting days

Prasanna Bisht says that it was a great experience firstly to collaborate with these lovely talents. There were many times where they were improvising many scenes which came out beautifully. She just loved the give and take game between the scenes. It was a great learning experience as an actor, she adds.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is looking really very promising and we look forward to see what the actress has to offer with the movie Farrey, hitting the big screens on 24th November.

What are your views on actress Prasanna Bisht? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read-Exclusive! "I had to take training of Diving as I am performing a skill diver in the movie" Khushali Kumar

Prasanna Bisht PRASANNA BISHT FANS Farrey Alizeh Agnihotri Juhi Babbar SAHIL MEHTA zeyn shaw Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 18:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announces pregnancy during concert
MUMBAI: Actor couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are set to become parents. Waterhouse, also a singer-...
Wow! Emraan Hashmi reveals how he approached his negative character, calls villain the 'hero of his own narrative'
MUMBAI: The worst way to approach a negative character is to play it like one, says actor Emraan Hashmi, who decided to...
Devastating! A Taylor Swift fan was stabbed to death after the concert in Rio
MUMBAI: Just a day after Taylor Swift mourned the death of a fan, who succumbed due to extreme heat, another young fan...
Katha Ankahee: Oh no! Aarav lashes out at Viaan, Raghav and Katha calm him down
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show Katha Ankahee produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Reyansh and Aaradhna face a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Dabangii: OMG! Ankush arrives in time to save Arya from danger
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Wow! Emraan Hashmi reveals how he approached his negative character, calls villain the 'hero of his own narrative'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Emraan
Wow! Emraan Hashmi reveals how he approached his negative character, calls villain the 'hero of his own narrative'
Khushali Kumar
Exclusive! "I had to take training for diving as I am performing as a skilled diver in the movie" - Khushali Kumar
RAJKUMAR HIRANI
Happy birthday! It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday and we can see fans showering the love and waiting for movie Dunki, here are the tweets
AbRam Khan
Heartwarming! Check out this wholesome moment between Deepika-Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and AbRam Khan at the stadium amid the cricket match
SONU
Heartbreaking! Sonu Nigam and Tabu arrive for the last rites of Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi
Tiger
Must Read! With Tiger 3 getting mixed response, here is what we need from the Spy universe movies