Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word ‘steady’” Barkha Bisht

MUMBAI :Actress Barkha Bisht is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, with her immense contribution over the time she has been blessing the fans all over with some great movies and series, she is currently getting some great response for her 1920 horror of Heart.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Barkha Bisht spoke about her acting journey and also on types of roles she is looking forward to do.

Barkha Bisht on her acting journey

Barkha Bisht says that she would define her acting journey as steady, it has been a steady journey for her, she has enjoyed playing different characters on screens and got a lot of love from the fans all over, she adds it is a life altering experience for her.

Barkha Bisht on types of roles she is looking forward to do

Barkha Bisht says she is looking forward to playing substantial characters, she is looking forward to playing characters which are doing justice to her part and to the movie, she also adds that she will look at what new she is exploring with this character.

Barkha Bisht on her upcoming projects

Barkha Bisht is currently getting some great response for her 1920 horror of Heart, and she says she has an ott show titled Duranga 2 which will come soon, and it is indeed one of the much awaited sequels.

What are your views on the actress Barkha Bisht and did you like her in the movie 1920 Horror of heart, do let us know in the comment section below.

