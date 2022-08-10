Exclusive! Jabariya Jodi’s Ruslaan Mumtaz roped in for Anees Barudwale’s Dhaak

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Director Anees Barudwale is coming up with a new movie titled ‘Dhaak’.

We bring you the exclusive update, that Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz will be seen in the movie Dhaak.

Along with the love story, a lot of action drama will also be seen in this film. There will be five melodious songs in the film.

Ruslaan started his career with the Bollywood film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. In his debut film, he got a chance to play Rohan's lead role. After this film, he got an opportunity to work in famous films like Teree Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Dangerous Ishq, Jabariya Jodi etc.

Ruslaan is quite popular in films as well as in the television industry. He made his television debut in the serial Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, after which he has worked in many television serials. Recently, he was seen in Star Plus TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The film stars Mohd Salim in the role of Surya, a young man who cannot see the injustice being done to people. Surya is an idealistic youth who is ready to fight for social service and justice. Sheena Shahabadi is playing the role of Rani in the film who is the spoiled daughter of a rich father. Avinash Wadhawan has played the role of Surya’s father. Director Anees Barudwale has made the hit film 3 Shyne.

