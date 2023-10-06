EXCLUSIVE! Kabir Singh fame Abhay Dheeraj Singh to be seen in movie Six Nine Five

Six Nine Five is produced by Shadani Films and directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 13:05
movie_image: 
Abhay Dheeraj Singh roped in for the movie Six Nine Five

MUMBAI :  Many interesting films are being made in the Hindi film industry and many talented actors are being roped in for the same.

We gave all the latest updates about the movie titled Six Nine Five, which was being shot in Ayodhya.

The movie's shoot has wrapped up and now, we come to know about another well-known actor, who is going to be a part of it.

Punjabi actor Abhay Dheeraj Singh will be seen in the movie Six Nine Five.

He will be essaying a pivotal role in the film.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five

Abhay is known for his performances in movies like The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and Tu Ki Jaane Sajjna among others.

Six Nine Five also stars Arun Govil, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ashok Samarth, Daya Shankar Pandey, Gajendra Chauhan, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra among others.

The movie is produced by Shadani Films and directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five

Six Nine Five Shadani Films Yogesh Bhardwaj abhay dheeraj singh
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 13:05

