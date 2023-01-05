Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar on social media trolling, “Kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna”

Social media trolling is something that mostly all the celebs have to face. So, when a few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vinali Bhatnagar, we spoke to her about social media trolling that celebs have to face and how she tackles it.
Vinali Bhatnagar on social media trolling

MUMBAI :Vinali Bhatnagar made her Bollywood debut with a small but pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has been a known face on social media, and she has also been a part of the couple of advertisements.

Social media trolling is something that mostly all the celebs have to face. So, when a few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Vinali, we spoke to her about social media trolling that celebs have to face and how she tackles it.

Also Read:Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar reveals how she felt when she met Salman Khan for the first time

While talking about it, she said, “I feel that if people are talking good and bad about you then you are doing something in your life and that’s why people are talking about you. So, I just read the good things, and I just forget and ignore the bad things that are written. Kuch toh loh kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna.”

“But, I would like to say be nice, be a nice human being. Write good statements about people and make their day. What will you get by hurting someone’s heart?,” she added.

Apart from Vinali, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marked the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill.

The film has received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam on social media trolling, “I feel that there should not be any hate comments, it should be banned”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 



