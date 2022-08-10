Exclusive! Neelu Kohli to star in the movie ‘Dhoom Dham’ starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and Television, TellyChakkar is back with another piece of information from the entertainment world.

As per the latest reports, it is said that actress Neelu Kohli is all set to be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in an upcoming movie. If reports are to be believed, actress Neelu Kohli, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her various television and Bollywood projects over time. She is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dhoom Dhaam, which will star Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the leading role.

Well there is no confirmation about this information, but if this news is true, it will undoubtedly be a treat to watch Neelu Kohli along with the cast like Yami Gautam and Prtatik Gandhi. Detailed information about the character being played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

