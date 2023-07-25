Exclusive! “Shooting the difficult times of partition was the main challenging part” Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completing 10 years

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke in detail about his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as the movie complete 10 years and also on the most challenging portion while shooting
MUMBAI:  Over the time with his beautiful projects and content, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has been winning the hearts of the fans. How can we forget movies like Delhi 6, Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag coming from the side of the filmmaker and creating a solid mark in the industry.

No doubt the projects of the filmmaker are considered the most anticipated ones and in the month of July 2023 movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed 10 years which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on looking at his movie after 10 years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says even after the 10 years of the movie, people are talking about the movie, this is the real success and now the movie does not belong to the team but it now belongs to the fans and audience and he is very thankful that the fans has given such tremendous response to the movie.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on narrating the script to Farhan Akhtar for the first time

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says that he never got a second thought about whether Farhan Akhtar will be able to pull this character or not, but he had this feeling inside him that he will do it. When he narrated the entire script to Farhan Akhtar, Farhan immediately connected and felt for the character, situation and the pain in the movie and it was then it was decided that the actor will be doing the role.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on the most challenging part of the movie

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says the movie had the backdrop of partition, which is a real incident which happened in the history of India, so it was very difficult thing to do justice with this particular portion because it was very sensitive matter and it had the lost of lives and lost of hopes for many people.

