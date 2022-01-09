Explosive Update! Virat Kohli rents legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises to launch an upscale restaurant

MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! Times when Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor got into a heated argument and raised everyone’s eyebrows raised

Kishore Kumar has been amongst the most celebrated singers of all times and there is no match to his voice and singing. He has blessed the entertainment industry with many evergreen songs and also graced the big-screen as an amazing actor.

Now, according to reports, Indian Ace Cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a huge portion of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises on lease. This is supposedly to start an upscale restaurant in the premises of ‘Gauri Kunj’.

For the people who don’t know, Virat owns a chain of restaurants by the name One8 Commune. This news about Virat renting a piece of land was confirmed by Kishore Da’s son, Amit Kumar. He revealed that the land is given on lease for a period of 5 years to another portal.

Amid these reports, the Instagram bio of One8 Commune has been changed to ‘Juhu, Mumbai #Comingsoon.’

Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma and they have a daughter together. He began his journey in the hospitality sector with his restaurant, Nueva, which happens to be in RK Puram, New Delhi. Two new outlets of One8 Commune were launched recently too.

