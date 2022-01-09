Explosive Update! Virat Kohli rents legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises to launch an upscale restaurant

Now, according to reports, Indian Ace Cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a huge portion of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises on lease. This is supposedly to start an upscale restaurant in the premises of ‘Gauri Kunj’.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 22:46
movie_image: 
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! Times when Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor got into a heated argument and raised everyone’s eyebrows raised

Kishore Kumar has been amongst the most celebrated singers of all times and there is no match to his voice and singing. He has blessed the entertainment industry with many evergreen songs and also graced the big-screen as an amazing actor.

Now, according to reports, Indian Ace Cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a huge portion of Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises on lease. This is supposedly to start an upscale restaurant in the premises of ‘Gauri Kunj’.

For the people who don’t know, Virat owns a chain of restaurants by the name One8 Commune. This news about Virat renting a piece of land was confirmed by Kishore Da’s son, Amit Kumar. He revealed that the land is given on lease for a period of 5 years to another portal.

Amid these reports, the Instagram bio of One8 Commune has been changed to ‘Juhu, Mumbai #Comingsoon.’

Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma and they have a daughter together. He began his journey in the hospitality sector with his restaurant, Nueva, which happens to be in RK Puram, New Delhi. Two new outlets of One8 Commune were launched recently too.

Also read: Anushka Sharma set to train in UK for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Credits: Times Now

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Virushka Vamika Indian Cricket Team ICC IPL Kishore Kumar Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Chakda Express Sultan Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya Natasha Stankovic movies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 22:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Kumkum Bhagya: Friction! Sid and Ranbir come face-to-face
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
WHAT! Kapil Sharma and some other ace celebrities have baffled their fans with the announcement of a new project, Check it out
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Explosive Update! Virat Kohli rents legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises to launch an upscale restaurant
MUMBAI: Also read:...
BREAKING! Sheely is all set to unveil Jasmine's truth in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Sanjog: OMG! Amrita reaches Rakshita’s house to give her the pregnancy news, Rakshita decides to show her something
MUMBAI: Zee tv is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
Recent Stories
Vicky
OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on
Latest Video