Finally! Reason REVEALED why Salman Khan didn’t work with Juhi Chawla

MUMBAI: Bollywood movies of 90s gave us some amazing on screen pairs, which audience still loves and cherishes. Some of the finest Bollywood on screen Jodis from that era we still love are SRK- Kajol, Ajay Devgn - Kajol, Salman Khan – Rani Mukerjee, Aamir Khan- Juhi Chawal and a few more. We enjoy watching their movies even now.

But two popular actors who never came together as a pair for films are Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Salman Khan was seen only in the climax of superhit movie Deewana Mastana with Juhi Chawla but never came together for a full-fledged movie.

Many of their fans wanted to see them together in a movie. Salman Khan himself revealed in a throwback video as to why they never worked as a pair.

Well, as we see in the video, apart from revealing the reason behind not working with the actress, the actor also revealed that he first proposed to Juhi Chawla and that things didn't work out between them.

