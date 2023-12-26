Grounded! OMG 2 fame Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he chooses not to share his personal sad stories; Says ‘I get worried...’

MUMBAI: One of the most talented actors working now is Pankaj Tripathi, who is well-known in the industry. He is currently enjoying the popularity of his most recent films, OMG 2 and Fukrey 3. He won the Best Supporting Actor prize at the 69th National Film Awards for his work in Mimi. The actor recently opened up about his middle-class ideals and the reasons why he doesn't frequently talk about his experiences conquering difficulties. He also mentioned his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, highlighting the fact that she did not grow up in a wealthy household.

Also read: Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi said, “My upbringing was in a village for 23 years. We were lower-middle class. I was just thinking yesterday, that whenever I go to a hotel and order food, I tell them to send it in small portions because if it gets wasted I won’t like it. But they always give a lot and I have to do overeating and I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’ At this point in my life, I know I am not middle class. But my middle class values are still there and I get worried whenever a spoon of rice gets wasted.”

Pankaj Tripathi said he had witnessed his father working in the fields despite having a broken foot. The actor said he had witnessed many difficulties and added, “I don’t tell these stories because people will feel I am trying to gain sympathy. Whenever we narrate the underdog story, people put music behind it and make reels.”

He then further spoke about his daughter Aashi Tripathi and said, “She discusses with us 10 times before making any decision. She has seen us roaming on bikes, so she is not a ‘golden spoon’ child. She has seen her parents struggle.”

The upcoming film Main Atal Hoon by Pankaj Tripathi is a biographical film of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ravi Jadhav, known for his National Award-winning films like Natarang and Balgandharva, is the film's director.

On September 28, 2023, the movie Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma was released in theaters.

Also read: Must read! Pankaj Tripathi decides not to abuse on-screen anymore, read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla