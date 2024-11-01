Happy Birthday! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 3: A Glimpse into Their Parenting Journey

On Vamika's third birthday, let's revisit moments when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opened up about their daughter, offering rare insights into their private life and parenting journey.
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated couples in the entertainment and sports world, welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Despite the media frenzy surrounding celebrity kids, the couple has successfully shielded Vamika from the limelight. However, they occasionally shared glimpses into their parenting journey, shedding light on their experiences with their adorable daughter.

Undiluted Happiness:

In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka expressed that Vamika is the reason behind her "true, undiluted happiness." She shared a heartwarming moment when Vamika tried to make her laugh, repeating the action with joy. Anushka highlighted the simplicity of Vamika's efforts, emphasizing the profound impact on her own happiness.

Determined Personality:

Anushka spoke to Grazia India in 2021, describing Vamika as extremely determined. She sees a reflection of her own determination in her daughter and expresses the importance of guiding and supporting her without being too controlling. Anushka aims to instil love and compassion in Vamika while allowing her to develop her personality and make choices.

Ideal Sundays:

During a 2023 conversation with Livspace Unfiltered, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma provided insights into their ideal Sundays at home. Their perfect day involves chilling in the family room, enjoying coffee, and playing with Vamika. The couple engages in activities like colouring and playing with blocks, emphasizing the joy of family time.

Parenting Dynamic:

At an event for Puma in Bengaluru in 2023, Anushka acknowledged Vamika's need for more time with her mother at her current age. While praising Virat as a great father, she highlighted their realization that Vamika requires more of her attention. Anushka made decisions to prioritize her daughter, limiting her film commitments to spend quality time with Vamika.

Social Media Consciousness:

In 2021, Virat responded to a fan's question on Instagram about why they hadn't shared proper photos of Vamika. He explained that they decided as a couple not to expose their child to social media until she understands it and can make her own choices. The couple values Vamika's privacy and intends to let her decide when she's ready to be part of the digital world.

As Vamika turns three, these moments offer a glimpse into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's journey as parents, emphasizing the love, joy, and conscious decisions they make for their daughters.

