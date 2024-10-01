Happy Birthday! Hrithik Roshan turns 50, Check out these adorable childhood pics of the actor which will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films like Super 30, Kaabil, War and many more.

The actor started his acting journey as a child artist in the movie Bhagwan Dada but made a full-fledge debut in the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He was paired opposite Ameesha Patel who was also a debutant in the movie.

Since then, Hrithik Roshan did not look back and kept giving amazing performances, impressing audiences with his acting, dance and looks. He was last seen in the movie War which is a YRF movie and part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Over the years the actor has stolen many hearts with his acting and dance. The fans of the actor has always loved his dedication towards his work as they see how he goes through look and body transformation for his roles with no compromises.

The actor is a true gem and today, the actor has turned 50 years old. A lot of celebrities from the industries, his parents and his fans have wished him and are showering a lot of love and respect for him and his craft.

While he has given some amazing performances over the years, we are now here with some pictures of the actor that will melt your heart. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actor looks extremely cute and now, even at the age of 50 he is giving a lot of young actors a good run for their money.

