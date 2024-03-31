Here's the time when Juhi Chawla said how no one would watch IPL if it wasn't for Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : The Indian Premiere League (IPL) season is back with a bang. As multiple teams battle it out on the cricket field, even Bollywood stars such as Priety Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan are back in stadiums to support their players. While Priety Zinta owns Punjab Kings, Shah Rukh Khan owns Kolkata Knight Riders with his longtime collaborator and friend Juhi Chawla.

Shah Rukh has owned the team since 2008 and in 2012, he got embroiled in the infamous Wankhede Stadium fiasco where he beat up a security guard in a tussle and was banned for five years from the stadium in Mumbai. Back then, Shah Rukh got a lot of criticism for his behaviour but Juhi supported him still.

Juhi believed that no one would even watch IPL matches if not for the star presence of Shah Rukh and other actors. "If today SRK were to get upset and quit the IPL, I wonder if there d be any people watching the matches .. In Wankhede or any stadium !!!(sic),” she said in a tweet. Juhi further added, “Seriously ... So much of the sparkle in IPL is the presence of the stars! !!(sic)”

If today SRK were to get upset and quit the IPL I wonder if there d be any people watching the matches .. In wankhede or any stadium !!! — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) May 18, 2012

Whether that was possible in 2012 is up for debate but today, IPL has amassed a fan following few sports leagues worldwide have. Millions watch the series across the country every year and it is one of the biggest sports events not just in India but in the whole world.

Back in 2013, Shah Rukh also spoke about the episode in an interview to Hindustan Times. “My IPL team won, which was great, but I beat up a few people, which wasn’t nice. Eventually, I don’t assess my success in terms of material achievements. I had fun, spent time with my family, my swimming pool at home is ready, so overall, I think it was quite a nice year for me,” he had said about life in 2012.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki and has not announced his next movie yet. He is reportedly working on an action film titled King with daughter Suhana Khan. Juhi was last seen in series Hush Hush.

