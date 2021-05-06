This is HOW Bipasha Basu reacted to Sophie Choudry’s plea on understanding the usage of the 'Plasma therapy' in India, READ

MUMBAI: The second wave of COVID-19 has created a crisis across the country. With the spike in the number of positive cases in the country, healthcare and frontline workers are doing their best to save people from the deadly virus.

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, many social media users are calling out for ‘Plasma donors’, as it is reported that the ‘Plasma therapy’ is helping the positive patients in recovery.

Bollywood celebrity Sophie Choudry made a tweet seeking information on why Plasma therapy is used in India when it is not used in health organisations globally.

Reacting to her tweet, actress Bipasha Basu has re-tweeted Choudry’s tweet on Twitter and wrote in her caption, “Even distinguished indian docs panels say it’s not helpful. Even I am lost as why then so many people are always struggling to get it.”.

She mentioned that even she is lost wondering why people are struggling to find plasma donors when even distinguished doctors panels in India have said the ‘plasma therapy’ is not helpful.

Earlier, Sophie Choudry had tweeted, “Genuine question to all the doctors out there. Desperate requests for plasma donors fill our timelines. But experts say that #Plasma therapy isn’t being used by health organisations globally. Please explain why we use it in India, the pros & cons. People need some clarity”.

She questioned the doctors why India is using Plasma therapy when experts have said that the procedure is not being used by health organisations globally. Choudry further mentioned that desperate requests for plasma donors are filling up in her timeline and hence she wants to know the pros and cons.

Even distinguished indian docs panels say it’s not helpful. Even I am lost as why then so many people are always struggling to get it . https://t.co/PgylSvpr6d — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, in June last year, Sophie Choudry’s staff had tested positive for the deadly virus. Back then, the actress had shared a video sharing important information with fans. On the other hand, Bipasha’s husband, actor Karan Singh Grover had also contracted the virus.

He has now recovered.

