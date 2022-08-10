Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s kissing video goes viral, Abhishek Bachchan replaces Salman Khan, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s kissing video from the airport going viral to reports of Abhishek Bachchan replacing Salman Khan in Dancing Dad, here is all the trending entertainment news of the day...
MUMBAI : It’s the first day of the week and we are sure everyone had a very busy day at work. So, it might have happened that you missed some important news and updates from the entertainment world. However, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today...

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s kissing video goes viral 

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other, and while they haven’t spoken about their relationship openly, their gestures prove that they are in love with each other. Recently, Saba had come to the airport to drop Hrithik, and while leaving the car, the actor kissed his girlfriend and the video has gone viral on social media. 

Abhishek Bachchan replaces Salman Khan in Dancing Dad

A few years ago, Salman Khan was supposed to star in a movie titled Dancing Dad which was put on the back burner. Now, the film is reportedly revived and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in it and it will be directed by Remo D’Souza who was supposed to direct it earlier as well. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Salman Khan’s hilarious video to announce new song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

After Naiyo Lagda, the second song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Billi Billi out on 2nd March 2023. Salman today took to Twitter to announce it and shared a funny video. 

Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for winning Best Actor award 

Kartik Aaryan recently won the Best Actor award for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, the actor is getting trolled as netizens feel that he didn't deserve it. 

Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for winning Best Actor award

Kartik Aaryan recently won the Best Actor award for her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, the actor is getting trolled as netizens feel that he didn’t deserve it.

Priyanka Chopra shares first look of her web series Citadel

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the web series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden in the lead role. Today, the actress took to social media to share the first look stills of the series.

