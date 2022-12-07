INTERESTING! Is this DIVA Natasa Stankovic’s Pandya’s FAVOURITE BOOK?

Natasa Stankovic got the opportunity to showcase her skills in several Bollywood films. She made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI:  Natasa Stankovic, who is a Serbian model, came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, and she made sure to work on her skills so that she can make a career here.

Also read: Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside

She got the opportunity to showcase her skills in several Bollywood films. Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience's hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

Natasa Stankovic also appeared in music videos like ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Nai Shad Da’ and gained immense popularity. In addition, the beauty participated in the famous as well as controversial show Bigg Boss.

For all the fans and admirers of the actress, here we present an interesting fact. Do you know which one is her favourite book? Well, according to the reports, her favourite book is Discover Your Destiny by Robin Sharma. Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, is also popular on social media majorly for her stylish avatars. Be it a hot short dress or a funky top or an elegant pantsuit, she can slip into any attire with ease. Recently, she shared a fashion video on her Insta handle. As the video begins, she can be seen in a simple outfit sans makeup. She also kept her hair open. In the next glimpse, she can be seen in a stylish avatar. She wore makeup, opted for glittering earrings, and a hot noodle strap outfit. From a cute lady to a hot diva, her sizzling transformation has grabbed everyone’s hearts. Check out the post here.

 

 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Love is in the air! Natasa Stankovic can’t keep calm as husband Hardik Pandya unleashes his inner model in these pictures

Credit: starsunfolded

Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic Agastya Prakash Jha Satyagraha Action Jackson 7 Hours to Go Fukrey Returns Zero
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Twist! Yuvaan and Niyati are ready for their wedding, Banni enters with a bang
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Anupamaa: Shocking Dhamaka! Anupama finds discrepancies in the company accounts, holds Adhik accountable for his actions
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Story! Manjiri to start pursuing her dream again, makes it clear that she is not interested in the lifeless bond
Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Udaariyaan: Shocking! Fateh gets married to Tejo, shatters all the efforts of Jasmine to keep them separate them
Mumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Armaan influences Saransh to claim his rights, Saransh picks Armaan as his guardian
Mumbai: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
INTERESTING! Is this DIVA Natasa Stankovic’s Pandya’s FAVOURITE BOOK?
MUMBAI:  Natasa Stankovic, who is a Serbian model, came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, and she...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
INTERESTING! Is this DIVA Natasa Stankovic’s Pandya’s FAVOURITE BOOK?
Latest Video