INTERESTING! Is this DIVA Natasa Stankovic’s Pandya’s FAVOURITE BOOK?

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is a Serbian model, came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, and she made sure to work on her skills so that she can make a career here.

Also read: Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside

She got the opportunity to showcase her skills in several Bollywood films. Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience's hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

Natasa Stankovic also appeared in music videos like ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Nai Shad Da’ and gained immense popularity. In addition, the beauty participated in the famous as well as controversial show Bigg Boss.

For all the fans and admirers of the actress, here we present an interesting fact. Do you know which one is her favourite book? Well, according to the reports, her favourite book is Discover Your Destiny by Robin Sharma. Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, is also popular on social media majorly for her stylish avatars. Be it a hot short dress or a funky top or an elegant pantsuit, she can slip into any attire with ease. Recently, she shared a fashion video on her Insta handle. As the video begins, she can be seen in a simple outfit sans makeup. She also kept her hair open. In the next glimpse, she can be seen in a stylish avatar. She wore makeup, opted for glittering earrings, and a hot noodle strap outfit. From a cute lady to a hot diva, her sizzling transformation has grabbed everyone’s hearts. Check out the post here.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Love is in the air! Natasa Stankovic can’t keep calm as husband Hardik Pandya unleashes his inner model in these pictures

Credit: starsunfolded