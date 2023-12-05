Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in a movie soon. But, the makers have not yet officially announced the title of the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 20:08
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: A lot of times it happens that a movie goes on the floors without a title. However, later the makers decide and announce the title of the film officially. But, something very unusual has happened with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next movie.

The film was wrapped up in 2022 and now, after more than a year, it is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The film is less than a month away from its release; however, the makers of the film have not yet officially announced the title.

Also Read: WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”

While there have been reports that it is titled Luka Chuppi 2, a few weeks ago, when Jio Studios launched its slate in their announcement video, the film was titled Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke.

The trailer of the film will be launched on Monday (15th May), but till now, the makers have not yet officially announced the title and they are calling their movie untitled. So, this has become a mystery whether it is titled Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke or maybe there’s some other title. Well, we can only wait and watch.

Meanwhile, after a very long time Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be getting a theatrical release. Vicky’s last film to release in theatre was the 2020 release Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sara’s last theatrical release was Love Aaj Kal. Both the movies had failed to make a mark at the box office, so now all eyes are on their next.

Are you excited to watch Vicky and Sara on the big screens together? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 


    
 

Luka Chuppi 2 Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Dinesh Vijan Laxman Utekar Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Love Aaj Kal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 20:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aan Tiwari roped for Vajra Production’s next Kaal Purush
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Major fight to go down between the Oberoi brother and Sikandar
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February this year. The actors have been spotted multiple...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Jealous! Virat will get teary eyed seeing Sai and Satya’s beautiful chemistry
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Betrayal! Daksh catches Eisha by her neck accusing of betraying
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next
MUMBAI: A lot of times it happens that a movie goes on the floors without a title. However, later the makers decide and...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted
Diwakar
Exclusive! “It based on the real events which many people will come to know through the movie” Diwakar Dhayani on the movie IB 71
Guru Saran Tiwari
Exclusive! Housefull 4 and Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
Parineeti Chopra
Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol drops an unseen cute picture with his son Rajveer Deol to wish him on his birthday