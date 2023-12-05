Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next

MUMBAI: A lot of times it happens that a movie goes on the floors without a title. However, later the makers decide and announce the title of the film officially. But, something very unusual has happened with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next movie.

The film was wrapped up in 2022 and now, after more than a year, it is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. The film is less than a month away from its release; however, the makers of the film have not yet officially announced the title.

Also Read: WOW! Allu Arjun to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama? Super excited fans say, “Wow hope it happens”

While there have been reports that it is titled Luka Chuppi 2, a few weeks ago, when Jio Studios launched its slate in their announcement video, the film was titled Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke.

The trailer of the film will be launched on Monday (15th May), but till now, the makers have not yet officially announced the title and they are calling their movie untitled. So, this has become a mystery whether it is titled Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke or maybe there’s some other title. Well, we can only wait and watch.

Meanwhile, after a very long time Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be getting a theatrical release. Vicky’s last film to release in theatre was the 2020 release Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sara’s last theatrical release was Love Aaj Kal. Both the movies had failed to make a mark at the box office, so now all eyes are on their next.

Are you excited to watch Vicky and Sara on the big screens together? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





