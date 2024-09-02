Interesting! Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Forward to Outdoing Herself in 2024, Excited for Shiddat 2 Opposite Sunny Kaushal

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi shares her excitement for her upcoming projects, including Shiddat 2, and reflects on her career evolution from OTT to mainstream cinema.
MUMBAI: Amidst the hustle of shooting Atlee’s action-packed film "Baby John" alongside Varun Dhawan, actress Wamiqa Gabbi eagerly anticipates her return to the romantic set of "Shiddat 2." Revealing her penchant for romance, Gabbi expresses her eagerness to spread love through her roles, emphasizing the importance of showcasing affection in a tumultuous world.

Equally significant to her on-set experience is her camaraderie with co-star Sunny Kaushal, with whom she shares a bond over their Punjabi heritage. Their shared humor and music taste add depth to their off-screen chemistry, contributing to the authenticity of their on-screen portrayals.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Gabbi acknowledges the transformative impact of the past year, during which she starred in six diverse projects, including notable films like Vikramaditya Motwane’s "Jubilee" and Vishal Bhardwaj’s "Khufiya." Despite the recognition and opportunities that followed, Gabbi remains grounded, emphasizing her unwavering passion for acting and the culmination of years of dedication to her craft.

Also Read: Interesting! Wamiqa Gabbi: Absorbing Atlee's Swag in Next Film, Varun Dhawan's Support and Changing Industry Perception

As she embarks on new ventures, Gabbi remains optimistic about surpassing her previous achievements, affirming her belief in the power of destiny and hard work. Confident that 2024 will surpass the success of the previous year, she looks forward to delivering performances that exceed expectations and resonate with audiences on a deeper level.

Gabbi also acknowledges the industry's evolving perception of her, transitioning from an OTT star to a mainstream actor. Encouraged by the recognition and validation she receives from filmmakers like Atlee, who openly shares his filmmaking struggles, Gabbi finds solace in aligning herself with passionate individuals who share her dedication to the craft.

With her sights set on continued growth and collaboration with like-minded professionals, Gabbi embraces the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, poised to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Credit: Mid Day 

    
 

