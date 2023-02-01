It's once again a remake for David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan; will this work after the failure of Coolie No 1?

MUMBAI : Actor Varun Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution; be it in the comedy genre, or with intense movies, the actor has nailed it in every form. And how can we forget movies like Coolie No 1, Main Tera Hero, and Judwaa 2, which were directed by his father David Dhawan. Both father and son are aces in their work.

There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch the actor and his father David Dhawan in movies that we all know and love - Judwaa 2 was a blockbuster hit movie, and Coolie No 1 was released on digital platform Amazon Prime Video and received some mixed to negative responses from the fans.

Well, the father and son duo are back with their 4th movie, and as per reports, it is said that Varun Dhawan will be starring in the Hindi remake of the South movie ‘Love Today’, which will be directed by his father, director David Dhawan

Well, this information has definitely increased the excitement of the fans all over the internet. We definitely look forward to seeing what this father and son duo has to offer with this upcoming remake.

Do you think that director David Dhawan will be able to bounce back, along with his son Varun Dhawan, after the failure of the movie Coolie No 1 with this upcoming remake? Do you think David Dhawan should be trying some original scripts now rather than working on remakes? Do let us know in the comment section below.

