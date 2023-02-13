Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. Well, due to many factors, it looks like a perfect pan-India film in the making.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 15:12
movie_image: 
Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the super success of Pathaan. The movie marked SRK’s comeback after a gap of four years, and it broke many records at the box office. SRK will be having three releases this year, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Well now, after Pathaan, his fans are excited about Jawan.

After the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh khan started shooting for Jawan which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, and it will mark her Bollywood debut. Well, it looks like Jawan is going to be a perfect pan-India movie.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to play major roles in a huge 1000 crores pan-Indian film by this director?

When we use the term pan-India, it means that a particular movie will attract the audience across the country, and to attract the moviegoers pan-India, it looks like the makers of Jawan are trying to make a perfect pan-India film.

So, Jawan is being directed by Atlee who is a big name in the Tamil film industry. Nayanthara is the female lead and she is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in Kollywood. Then we have Priyamani who has mostly worked in all languages films like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Also, she has left a mark on OTT as well.

In the Hindi film industry, we of course have a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, and there’s Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra as well. Now, reportedly, Atlee has also approached Telugu star Allu Arjun for a cameo in the movie. This is surely big news, and if the reports turn out to be true and Allu Arjun signs Jawan, it will be his first Bollywood project.

While Jawan is a Hindi film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be interesting to see whether the presence of all these South stars will make Jawan a pan-India hit or not. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Nayanthara Allu Arjun Sunil Grover Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Atlee Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
MUMBAI: No doubt the current buzz of the town is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding and we can see many...
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. The movie was earlier...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kinjal returns back to work; Baa taunts her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat finds Mohit and Ishani, they refuse to return
MUMBAI :StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
Hotness Alert! Here are times Torbaaz actress Lizaa Malik raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are times Torbaaz actress Lizaa Malik raised temperature with her hot looks
Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut in this Shah Rukh Khan film?
Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut in this Shah Rukh Khan film?
Rumoured Bollywood couples who should make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day
Rumoured Bollywood couples who should make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day