Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the super success of Pathaan. The movie marked SRK’s comeback after a gap of four years, and it broke many records at the box office. SRK will be having three releases this year, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Well now, after Pathaan, his fans are excited about Jawan.

After the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh khan started shooting for Jawan which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, and it will mark her Bollywood debut. Well, it looks like Jawan is going to be a perfect pan-India movie.

When we use the term pan-India, it means that a particular movie will attract the audience across the country, and to attract the moviegoers pan-India, it looks like the makers of Jawan are trying to make a perfect pan-India film.

So, Jawan is being directed by Atlee who is a big name in the Tamil film industry. Nayanthara is the female lead and she is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in Kollywood. Then we have Priyamani who has mostly worked in all languages films like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Also, she has left a mark on OTT as well.

In the Hindi film industry, we of course have a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan, and there’s Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra as well. Now, reportedly, Atlee has also approached Telugu star Allu Arjun for a cameo in the movie. This is surely big news, and if the reports turn out to be true and Allu Arjun signs Jawan, it will be his first Bollywood project.

While Jawan is a Hindi film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be interesting to see whether the presence of all these South stars will make Jawan a pan-India hit or not. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.