John Abraham sets the record straight about Pathaan trailer and all the controversies around it, says, "I want to say so much..."

The actor plays the bad guy in the film but he chose not to answer any question relating to the film at a recent event.
MUMBAI : From the first song Besharam Rang to the film’s trailer, Pathaan has been attracting a lot of controversies. Now, the latest one is about actor John Abraham avoiding questions about the Pathaan trailer and the film. The actor plays the bad guy in the film but he chose not to answer any question relating to the film at a recent event.

A video of John has gone virat where every question about Pathaan is avoided by the actor by saying, “next question”. This has given rise to speculations that the actor might be upset with the film’s trailer.

John has now cleared the air about all these controversies in an Instagram post. Check it out here;

John mentioned how special Pathaan is for him in his cinematic career and he cannot wait for 25th January, when the film will hit the theaters. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the leads, while John Abraham plays the antagonist.

Pathaan is a Siddharth Anand directorial, and is an action drama mystery film produced under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, Bollywood and entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

