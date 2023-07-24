Kya Baat Hai! Manish Malhotra confirms making Meena Kumari’s biopic, says “I have always been fascinated by her”

MUMBAI: There have been reports that Kriti Sanon will be seen in legendary Hindi film actress Meena Kumar’s biopic which will be directed by designer Manish Malhotra. The latter has now confirmed that the film is indeed happening and the script is currently being worked on.

Speaking about it Malhotra said, “I don’t know how it got out but it is happening. We are still working on the script. The script is key, always. I have been reading her books. The film is based on her books. I have always been fascinated by Meena Kumari.”

Manish added how veteran actress Rekha gave him inspiration to direct the biopic. He said, “Rekha told me once that you know when you turn 40, you will understand the genius of Meena Kumari. And that is true. But I was young and I was busy working but when I turned 40 I not only understood the genius of Meena Kumari but even Nargis ji and Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt. I started watching that cinema and understanding it so much better. I think Meena Kumari is phenomenal with her expressions, the way she uses her eyes and her adaa.”

Meanwhile, this news has not gone down well with the late legendary actress Meena Kumari’s family. Meena Kumari’s late husband-filmmaker Kamal Amrohi’s son Tajdar Amrohi has raised objection over the biopic being made. He told a news portal, “Some industrywalas have become absolutely bankrupt and thieves. They have no right to barge in and step into my territory and domain. They are not just thieves but also DACOITS.”

Tajdar further said, “She(Meena Kumari) was my mom and Kamal Amrohi was my dad. Please ask those people to make a movie on their own parents and I’m sure they will not do so, for they were nobody. Anyway, what they will make would be based on all lies.”

Meena Kumari was known as the Tragedy Queen of India and passed away after falling seriously in in 1972.

