Madgaon Express box office day 19: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial continues to surprise the fans

MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting some fantastic response from the fans all over the internet ever since the movie has been released, the movie that has Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam, Remo D'Souza in the ending role is directed by Kunal Kemmu in his first directorial.

The movie is getting some fantastic reviews for some great comedy and superb execution. Definitely the collection made by the movie is the proof the love movie is getting from the fans.

It has been 19 days since the movie was released and till today the movie is the talk of the town and getting a lot of love from the fans. Talking about the collection the movie has connected around 75 lakhs on day 19 and this collection is inspite of facing some major clash, the movie has collected 23.65 crores net in India. Well this shows the love of the fans for great cinema and some great performances.

Also the movie has collected around 32 crores at the global market, this is indeed a decent collection for the movie that had a decent buzz and some decent stars in it.

What are your views on this collection of the movie Madgaon Express and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

