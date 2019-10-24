News

Madhuri Dixit launches YouTube channel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 05:19 PM

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has launched her YouTube channel, through which she will give fans a glimpse into her personal life.

"YouTube is a platform that I've been wanting to explore for a long time. I love interacting with my fans in new and interesting ways, and a YouTube channel was an obvious choice. It's going to be all things personal and candid with sneak peek into my personal and work life. I'm really excited. Looking forward to a great experience," she said.

She took to Twitter on Thursday to share her first video on YouTube.

"I'm so excited to share my first video on @YouTube, which is a BTS from @IIFA. Enjoy," she wrote on Twitter, where she has 8.4 million followers.

Earlier this month, Madhuri announced her second Marathi production titled "Panchak" with husband Dr. Shriram Nene.

(Source: IANS)

