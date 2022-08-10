Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reportedly the actor got injured on the sets of the film. The team is currently in Scotland and according to reports the actor’s injury is not serious but he has braces on his knees. It is said that the shooting of the action sequences have been put on hold, but Akshay is shooting for other scenes where his close ups are required.

Well, this is not the first time when Akshay has injured himself on the sets of his movies. A couple of years ago, there were reports that the actor was injured on the sets of his film Sooryavanshi. Reportedly, he had sprained a muscle on his left arm.

Before Sooryavanshi, Akshay had reportedly injured himself during the shooting of Kesari. It was said that during the shooting of the climax, the actor had injured his ribs and was asked to take rest.

No, the injury list of Akshay doesn’t end there. He had injured himself while shooting for the song Tung Tung in Singh Bliing. According to the reports, in one of the scenes in the song, he was required to jump through a hula-hoop which had fire around it. All the safety measures were taken but he still suffered burns on his legs.

Akshay gets injured on the sets more than any of his contemporaries and one of the reasons for it is that he does his stunts on his own. You must have seen pictures of stunt doubles of the superstars, but when it comes to Akshay, even at the age of 55 he does the stunts on his own.

Well, we are sure his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.