Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own

Akshay Kumar recently got injured on the sets of his movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But, this is not the first time he has injured himself on the sets of a film. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 11:18
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reportedly the actor got injured on the sets of the film. The team is currently in Scotland and according to reports the actor’s injury is not serious but he has braces on his knees. It is said that the shooting of the action sequences have been put on hold, but Akshay is shooting for other scenes where his close ups are required.

Well, this is not the first time when Akshay has injured himself on the sets of his movies. A couple of years ago, there were reports that the actor was injured on the sets of his film Sooryavanshi. Reportedly, he had sprained a muscle on his left arm.

Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar and John Abraham return in Desi Boyz 2? Producer Anand Pandit reveals – Exclusive

Before Sooryavanshi, Akshay had reportedly injured himself during the shooting of Kesari. It was said that during the shooting of the climax, the actor had injured his ribs and was asked to take rest.

No, the injury list of Akshay doesn’t end there. He had injured himself while shooting for the song Tung Tung in Singh Bliing. According to the reports, in one of the scenes in the song, he was required to jump through a hula-hoop which had fire around it. All the safety measures were taken but he still suffered burns on his legs.

Akshay gets injured on the sets more than any of his contemporaries and one of the reasons for it is that he does his stunts on his own. You must have seen pictures of stunt doubles of the superstars, but when it comes to Akshay, even at the age of 55 he does the stunts on his own.

Well, we are sure his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Also Read: Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Akshay Kumar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff Sooryavanshi Kesari Singh Is Bliing Ali Abbas Zafar Sonakshi Sinha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 11:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exposed! Sahiba exposes Angad’s PR stunt
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: What! Devansh sneaks into Raavi's house
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Lakshmi begs Rishi to marry Malishka
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
OMG! Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife diagnosed with Stage 2 Invasive Cancer, shares an emotional note to the jailed former cricketer and writes “No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan…”
MUMBAI: Former cricketer, politician and Tv personality Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to be going through the worst phase in...
Exclusive! "Looking forward to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and others" Jidnya Sujata
MUMBAI : Jidnya Sujata has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution, she is currently...
Recent Stories
poses for paparazzi
Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi

Latest Video

Related Stories
poses for paparazzi
Fantastic! Sushmita Sen resumes work after her heart surgery to dub for Taali, poses for paparazzi
Janhvi Kapoor
WOW! Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae and more; here’s look at the line up of these young actresses
Pradeep Sarkar
RIP! Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away
Must Read! With Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about divorce, here’s a look at celebrities who announ
Must Read! With Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post about divorce, here’s a look at celebrities who announced their divorces on social media
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive