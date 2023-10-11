Must Read! All you need to know about Varinder Singh Ghuman who beats ups Salman Khan and SRK in Tiger 3, this 130 Kgs bodybuilder is a pure vegetarian

While many are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi’s never before seen avatar as a full fledged villain, there is another villain in the film and his name is Varinder Singh Ghuman.
Varinder Singh Ghuman

MUMBAI : Salman Khan has a massive fan following. His upcoming film Tiger 3 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film’s advance bookings have already made a huge profit and many have already termed it as a blockbuster. While many are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi’s never before seen avatar as a full fledged villain, there is another villain in the film and his name is Varinder Singh Ghuman. 

Varinder is 6”4 in height and weighs a massive 130 kgs with a 53 inches chest. He is a well known face in the world of bodybuilding and has been a former Mr Asia runner-up. He received the top honors of a ‘pro card from the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB’,

and he was the first Indian bodybuilder to receive it. 

Varinder has been part of many films like Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again to Hindi films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Marjaavaan. As per sources, Salman and SRk will be involved in an intense fight scene with Varinder where the latter will beat up both as well. Emraan Hashmi is the primary villain and Ghuman will either be his henchman or the secondary villain.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film will hit the big screens on 12th NOvember.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

