Must read! Anil Sharma comments on Ameesha Patel's attitude problems, read more

Gadar and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opened up about his volatile relationship with actor Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sakeena in both blockbuster films, headlined by Sunny Deol.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Anil Sharma

MUMBAI: Gadar and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opened up about his volatile relationship with actor Ameesha Patel, who played the role of Sakeena in both blockbuster films, headlined by Sunny Deol. 

Also read - Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?

The director said that Ameesha hails from a rich family, and carries an attitude sometimes, even though she is a kind-hearted person in general. He also said that Ameesha wasn’t a very good actor when he first cast her in Gadar, and required months of training.

Ameesha had a dream start in the film industry, appearing in two back-to-back blockbusters – Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar. Before the release of Gadar 2, she stirred controversy when she claimed that she wasn’t paid in full for her work in the film. 

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma said that an actor’s remuneration isn’t in his hands, and that he has always thought of Ameesha as a nice person, despite the ups-and-downs that they’ve experienced.

He said, “I have good relations with everybody. I’ve had my disagreements with her, but that’s her nature. We had a disagreement when we first met for the first film. But she comes from a big family, and she carries that attitude around with her. I’m a simple person, I believe in living with love. She does, too, but sometimes her attitude gets in the way. But she is a kind person otherwise.”

The filmmaker also admitted that Ameesha wasn’t a very good actor when he was casting her for Gadar, but he was certain that she fit the bill for Sakeena looks-wise. He said, “For Sakeena, I wanted an actor with a face like the moon. But she was weak at acting. Another girl we’d shortlisted was a better actor, but Ameesha had the built-in personality of someone from an important family. I knew we would have to train her, and she agreed to undergo training for six months. She’d come to me for four or five hours, and somehow, I ingrained Sakeena’s personality in her, to the point that she is still inseparable from that character.”

Also read - Woah! Gadar 2 to release on OTT in THIS time of the year

While the first Gadar was also a huge hit in the year 2001, Gadar 2 has defied all expectations to emerge as one of the greatest hits in the history of Indian cinema. The film has made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide, and is eying Pathaan’s all-time record as the biggest Hindi-language hit in India.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Ameesha Patel Gadar 2 Sunny Deol Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur Tara Singh Sakeena Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Dangerous! Atharva and Imlie’s happiness only lives for short time, face another deadly trouble
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’
MUMBAI: The 22-year-old actor Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel. The...
Katha Ankahee: Drama! Viaan and Katha find a chance to resolve issues
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Wow! Gulshan Devaiah is all praises for Guns and Gulaabs co-star Dulquer Salmaan, read more
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Guns and Gulaabs is being loved immensely. The web show has been the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: New Problem! Sahiba encounters Manveer’s rivalry
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! Suhana Khan opens up on what kind of a man she likes, read more
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan recently opened up about how she is different from her onscreen character in her debut film The...
Recent Stories
Bobby
Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bobby
Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’
SUHANA KHAN
Wow! Suhana Khan opens up on what kind of a man she likes, read more
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar reveals about pretending to be in love with a girl in school, read more
ESHA DEOL
Woah! Esha Deol expresses how difficult it was for her to watch certain scenes of Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
AMEESHA PATEL
What! Ameesha Patel puts forth a condition before signing Gadar 3, read to find out
Aneez Bazmee
Awaiting! “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will take time” says director Anees Bazmee as the team still working on its script