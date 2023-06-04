Must Read! Is Bollywood leaning over the South film industry?

MUMBAI: We all know that post the pandemic, Bollywood films are not having a great run at the box office. This year, in the first three months, 13 films had been released in theatres, and only three did well at the ticket windows.

On the other hand, last year, a few big South films did fantastically well at the box office in the Hindi markets. Now, if we look at a few of the upcoming movies, South stars are being roped in for cameos and pivotal roles as well as many Bollywood actors are eyeing to be in the South pan-India movies.

Salman Khan starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has nearly four big names from the South film industry, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, and Ram Charan (cameo). Also, two of the songs in the film have Telugu lyrics.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan also has three big names from down South, director Atlee and actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Just yesterday it was announced that Jr NTR has been roped in for the film and he will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. So, a big Bollywood film with a big South star!

Also, not to forget that our Bollywood actors are eyeing South pan-India movies. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in NTR 30, Deepika Padukone in Project K, Disha Patani in Suriya 42, and many more actors will be seen in South pan-India movies.

Some recent reports also claim that a Bollywood actor has been roped in to star in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule. While there’s no confirmation about it, there are reports that even Akshay Kumar is there in the film.

So, do you guys also feel that Bollywood is leaning over the South? Let us know in the comments below...

So, do you guys also feel that Bollywood is leaning over the South? Let us know in the comments below...