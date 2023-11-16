Must read! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari decide not to go public about their relationship yet, sources reveal

MUMBAI: A recent video that seemingly features Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging rumoured girlfriend, actor Palak Tiwari, has been making the rounds on social media, fuelling speculations around their romance. Now, we have learnt that they are indeed dating, but are not ready to go public with their relationship.

In the video, Ibrahim’s side-angle face is clearly visible, but Tiwari’s face was not clearly visible. With the video going viral online, the social media users are claiming that the woman in the picture is Tiwari.

According to a source, they have been in a relationship for quite some time, but “don’t want the attention on their personal life”.

“Ibrahim and Palak have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” says a source.

The insider adds, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Tiwari has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them. And that is the reason they don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, and they are working really hard to keep their affair a secret”.

In their case, all the pap spottings have added fuel to the fire. Palak, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, attended filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyanhs engagement some time back. Prior to that, they were also papped arriving for Satya Prem Ki Katha in separate cars.

“They are always discreet when they are together, and ensure they are not seen together. In fact, they arrive in different cars, take different entry or exit routes so that they are photographed together,” a pap tells us on condition on anonymity, adding, “There was one instance when Palak got all hassled because she was spotted the photographers, and she was wearing Ibrahim’s jacket, and removed the jacket immediately”.

According to a source, the couple picks odd times to visit each other’s house to avoid getting clicked. “Their families know about their relationship, and are happy for them. But they also understand why they want to keep the relationship out of the public eye, and are supporting them for that,” shares the source.

