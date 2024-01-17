Must read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Director Sriram Raghavan opens up on the same

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is among the latest Bollywood offerings. The film presented unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi with an unusual storyline. The movie received only positive reviews from all corners.

The film is helmed by ace director Sriram Raghavan who is known for movies like Andhadhun, Badlapur, Ikkis and many more. As the movie is receiving accolades from the viewers, one wonders if Merry Christmas will have a sequel. In a recent interview, Sriram Raghavan commented on the same.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.com, Sriram Raghvan confirmed that there will be no sequel to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas. He said that he had planned to make a small movie and he would like to keep it there.

He further added," I think of what will happen but will it be dramatically interesting? Is it worth showing or is it best to be left with the feeling of it’s a Christmas special and what you feel is more important and that is something that needs to stay."

He also revealed how he came up with the title of the film. Sriram Raghavan revealed that he was thinking of names with 'Raat' in it but it was the producer of Ikkis who suggested Merry Christmas.

Talking about the box office numbers, Merry Christmas that released on January 12 took a slow start. However, it picked over the weekend thanks to the positive word of mouth. On the first day it made around Rs 2.45 crore at the box office as reported by Sacnilk.com.

It grew to Rs 3.45 crore on first Saturday. On the third day it made around Rs 3.83 crore and on the fourth, i.e., the first Monday, Merry Christmas made around Rs 1.65 crore. The total collection now stands at around Rs 11.38 crore in India in four days.

Many including Atlee reviewed the film and called it a brilliant film. Check out his tweet below:

#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring… pic.twitter.com/vmgzbz2Jzq — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 12, 2024

