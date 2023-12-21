Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside!

Talking about her part in the film, which is about the dark world of a widow and a eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find comfort in each other, the actress works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films discussing her acting career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 12:08
movie_image: 
Meera Chopra

MUMBAI: The hardest thing for an actress to do in a movie is to not wear makeup, according to Meera Chopra, who is starring in Sandeep Singh's thriller "Safed." Talking about her part in the film, which is about the dark world of a widow and a eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find comfort in each other, the actress works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films discussing her acting career.

(Also read: Shocking! Actress Meera Chopra files FIR against her interior designer for THIS reason, know WHY )

Speaking honestly about the difficult position she was playing, Chopra stated, "Without hair styling and makeup, we become conscious about our looks in front of the camera."

She added, "When I started shooting for this film, I tried to put a base on my face, but my director, Sandeep, sent me back to wash my face. It was refreshing for me to be like that. I used to just get up, wash my face and go for the shoot. It enabled me to play Kaali in an easier, natural way."

Bigg Boss is now hosting Mannara Chopra, Chopra's cousin. Regarding the show, Meera stated, "I only saw the premiere episode. I don't watch this show as I don't like to see people fighting. But I want Mannara to definitely win the show."

Barkha Bisht, Abhay Verma, and Meera Chopra are featured in "Safed." On December 29, the movie's ZEE5 premiere is scheduled.

(Also read: Working with Richa, Akshaye a learning process: Meera Chopra)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Prokerala

Meera Chopra Barkha Bisht Abhay Verma Safed Zee5 FIR 1920 London Section 375 Marudhamalai Maaro Gang of Ghosts Mannara chopra Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 17 Sandeep Singh TV show Salman Khan TV News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for...
Must Read: Check out the girlfriends in Munawar Faruqui’s life!
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life...
Jhanak: OMG! Anirudh gifts the saree to Jhanak, Gets stunned by her question
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside!
MUMBAI: The hardest thing for an actress to do in a movie is to not wear makeup, according to Meera Chopra, who is...
Exclusive: Chhaya Vora, Swastik Tiwar, Hirva Trivedi and Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next on Star Plus!
MUMBAI: It was only a while ago that we reported that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha’s life falls in grave danger at the college trip
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
Sameer Wankhede
OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Pankaj
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali