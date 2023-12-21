Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside!

MUMBAI: The hardest thing for an actress to do in a movie is to not wear makeup, according to Meera Chopra, who is starring in Sandeep Singh's thriller "Safed." Talking about her part in the film, which is about the dark world of a widow and a eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find comfort in each other, the actress works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films discussing her acting career.

Speaking honestly about the difficult position she was playing, Chopra stated, "Without hair styling and makeup, we become conscious about our looks in front of the camera."

She added, "When I started shooting for this film, I tried to put a base on my face, but my director, Sandeep, sent me back to wash my face. It was refreshing for me to be like that. I used to just get up, wash my face and go for the shoot. It enabled me to play Kaali in an easier, natural way."

Bigg Boss is now hosting Mannara Chopra, Chopra's cousin. Regarding the show, Meera stated, "I only saw the premiere episode. I don't watch this show as I don't like to see people fighting. But I want Mannara to definitely win the show."

Barkha Bisht, Abhay Verma, and Meera Chopra are featured in "Safed." On December 29, the movie's ZEE5 premiere is scheduled.

