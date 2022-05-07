Must Read! Meet Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some great talents coming from the Roshan family, from actor and director Rakesh Roshan to the music director Rajesh Roshan and now the heartthrob of the nation Hrithik Roshan who is the son of Rakesh Roshan. Apart from these amazing talents, there is another name that is all set to take her first step in the Bollywood industry.

Yes, you heard it right. Another talent coming from the Roshan family is the daughter of Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan. Pashmina Roshan is all set to be seen in the movie Ishq Vishk. Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel of the movie which had Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala in the leading roles.

No doubt the first look of the movie and actress is already getting some amazing responses from the fans, and today, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress.

ALSO READ – OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

Pashmina Roshan was born on 10 November 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. As of 2022, Pashmina Roshan’s age is 26 years.

She was born to a music director father Rajesh Roshan and a costume designer mother Kanchan Roshan. She has an elder brother named Eshaan Roshan, who is an assistant director in Bollywood.

Do you know Pashmina has appeared in the play titled The Importance of Being Earnest.

She has also done her acting course at Mumbai’s Barry John’s acting school and received training at the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai

Pashmina appears to be a private person as she is not on Twitter yet, and also her Instagram account is private.

No doubt the actress is already getting some amazing responses for her looks and we look forward to seeing what she has to offer with her acting skills in this upcoming movie which is currently in the making.

How excited are you to see the actress Pashmina Roshan in the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! "The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens react to Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns