Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Advocates for Diverse Cinema Survival in Bollywood's Future

Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his impactful roles, recently shared his concerns about the future of Bollywood, emphasizing the need for diverse cinema to thrive.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Despite enjoying mainstream cinema, Nawazuddin lamented the dominance of a specific genre in today's film industry, influenced by trends from the '80s and '90s. He highlighted that while certain films with popular actors continue to thrive, the survival of other cinematic genres is at stake.

Nawazuddin voiced his concerns, stating, "Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, makeup. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui on how he handles failure, “I am an actor and I try to do my work with honesty”

Reflecting on his unwavering passion for acting, Nawazuddin expressed his commitment to the craft. Acting, for him, is not just a profession but a way of life. He emphasized that his happiness lies in his work, and his dedication to the art is unshakeable. Nawazuddin underscored the importance of diverse cinema coexisting with commercial films, as was the case in the past.

The actor candidly revealed the depth of his connection to acting, stating, “If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die.” He dismissed the idea of having a life off-camera, emphasizing that acting is his core and brings him profound joy.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has exciting projects in the pipeline, including a 90s-themed thriller drama in collaboration with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah. The actor's dedication to his craft and his advocacy for the survival of diverse cinema showcase his profound love for the art form.

Also Read: OMG! After the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is unsure of the film industry’s future

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bollywood cinema Diverse Films future acting passion 90s-themed Thriller Drama Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Vikram Bhatt
Fascinating! Vikram Bhatt Discloses Aamir Khan's Demand for Ghulam; Addresses Rani Mukerji's Voice Dubbing Controversy
Merry
Whoa! From Merry Christmas to Killer Soup, here is the deadly common factor between them
Vedang Raina
Interesting! Vedang Raina Reveals Celebrity Crush and Ideal Date Preferences in Exclusive Interview
Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan
Interesting! Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover Challenge Anurag Kashyap’s Praise for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal
Jameel
Inspiring! Jameel Khan candidly talks about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan; Says ‘That was very magnanimous of him’
Medha Shankr
Wow! 12th Fail star Medha Shankr calls herself the BIGGEST fan of Shah Rukh Khan and also picks her favorite film of his; Says ‘I'm just mesmerized by…’