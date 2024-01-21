Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Advocates for Diverse Cinema Survival in Bollywood's Future

MUMBAI: Despite enjoying mainstream cinema, Nawazuddin lamented the dominance of a specific genre in today's film industry, influenced by trends from the '80s and '90s. He highlighted that while certain films with popular actors continue to thrive, the survival of other cinematic genres is at stake.

Nawazuddin voiced his concerns, stating, "Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, makeup. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.”

Reflecting on his unwavering passion for acting, Nawazuddin expressed his commitment to the craft. Acting, for him, is not just a profession but a way of life. He emphasized that his happiness lies in his work, and his dedication to the art is unshakeable. Nawazuddin underscored the importance of diverse cinema coexisting with commercial films, as was the case in the past.

The actor candidly revealed the depth of his connection to acting, stating, “If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die.” He dismissed the idea of having a life off-camera, emphasizing that acting is his core and brings him profound joy.

Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has exciting projects in the pipeline, including a 90s-themed thriller drama in collaboration with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah. The actor's dedication to his craft and his advocacy for the survival of diverse cinema showcase his profound love for the art form.

Credit: Pinkvilla